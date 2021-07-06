USDJ Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and $3.15 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

