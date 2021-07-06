USDJ Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and $3.15 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00046528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00134425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00166334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,912.85 or 0.99912841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.93 or 0.00948453 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

