Validity (VAL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $117,080.00

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last week, Validity has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $11.82 million and $117,080.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00008009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.45 or 0.00451651 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,344,065 coins and its circulating supply is 4,343,516 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

