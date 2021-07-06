Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives $31.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of analysts have commented on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. 1,379,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,580. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,187 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 222.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $45,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.