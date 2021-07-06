Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 161,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,824,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.38. The stock had a trading volume of 88,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,430. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $116.91 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.