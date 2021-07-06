Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 756,544 shares.The stock last traded at $89.06 and had previously closed at $88.06.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.30.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
