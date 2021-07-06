Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 756,544 shares.The stock last traded at $89.06 and had previously closed at $88.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $4,852,000. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,463 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,977,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

