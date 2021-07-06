Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $33,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.20. 5,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,183. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.