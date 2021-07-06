Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLDR. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $27,027.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,038.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock valued at $55,685,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 258.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 194,142 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 74.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

