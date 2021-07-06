VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will report $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. VEREIT posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

VER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in VEREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in VEREIT by 627.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VER traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,196. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEREIT (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.