Verge Trading Down 2% This Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $375.44 million and $13.82 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.27 or 0.00405561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000609 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,464,563,044 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

