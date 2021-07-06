Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Up 25.9% in June

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 54,400 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 709,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vericity during the first quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vericity by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vericity by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Vericity during the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vericity alerts:

NASDAQ:VERY opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Vericity has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.