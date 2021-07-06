VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $16,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,185,000 after purchasing an additional 177,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after buying an additional 1,087,353 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,803,000 after buying an additional 193,964 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,688,000 after buying an additional 230,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 843,170 shares in the company, valued at $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $231.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.05. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $232.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

