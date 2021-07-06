Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up to $8.80

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $9.20. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 23,918 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VET. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 647,031 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $17,548,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

