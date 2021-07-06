Viacoin Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $10.25 million and $194,044.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viacoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.58 or 0.00411855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,599 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

