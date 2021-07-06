Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $330,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,753,042.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,875 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

