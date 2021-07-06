Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.98. 2,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,615. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide.

