Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,095 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.73 and a 1 year high of $178.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.22.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.