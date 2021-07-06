Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,095 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Sun Communities by 817.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.22. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $132.73 and a one year high of $178.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 99.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

