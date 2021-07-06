Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 39.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

