Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,396,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. Research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.