Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBH. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.