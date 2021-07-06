Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,517 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $6,118,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 43.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $398,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 23.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

ACA stock opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.14.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

