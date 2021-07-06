Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.18.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.