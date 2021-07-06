Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 101.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after buying an additional 143,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,643,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,464.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.79, a PEG ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,267.57. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,552.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,432.64.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

