Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,261,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,960,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,596,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,009,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.90. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.