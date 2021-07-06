VideoCoin Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $29.87 million and approximately $15,702.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,289,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

