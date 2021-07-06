Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VIRC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,670. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

