Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000.

VRDN opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

