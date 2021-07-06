Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 183.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,267 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 21.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

VSH stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

