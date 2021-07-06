VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $30.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $25.54 on Friday. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,989,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,565,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,140,000. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

