Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives €256.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €256.87 ($302.20).

VOW3 has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €211.20 ($248.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €220.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

