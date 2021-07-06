Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) vs. PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Head-To-Head Analysis

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PFSweb and Waitr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 2 0 3.00 Waitr 0 0 3 0 3.00

PFSweb presently has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.69%. Waitr has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 190.06%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than PFSweb.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of PFSweb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Waitr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PFSweb and Waitr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $342.51 million 0.47 -$5.50 million ($0.15) -50.47 Waitr $204.33 million 0.99 $15.84 million $0.15 12.07

Waitr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PFSweb. PFSweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waitr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PFSweb has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of -3.01, indicating that its share price is 401% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb -2.23% -7.96% -2.05% Waitr 6.74% 23.20% 8.43%

Summary

Waitr beats PFSweb on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information. The LiveArea Professional Services offers NXT Intelligence, a collection of purpose-built solutions, which allow clients to assess opportunities across technology, innovation, and brand experience areas; service design, a business transformation service; product innovation services; and connected commerce services. This segment also provides performance marketing services, including search engine optimization, data analytics, conversion rate optimization, digital marketing, paid media, and email marketing; and orchestrated services that evaluate the right digital transformation strategies, mitigate workloads, manage infrastructure and backup, and secure data and applications. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, health, luxury goods, cosmetics, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, jewelry, consumer electronics, quick-serve restaurants, telecommunications, computer and office products, technology manufacturing, and other industries. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

