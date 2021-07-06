Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,508 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.0% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $98,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.68. 159,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,064,688. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $391.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

