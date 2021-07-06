Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,633 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,692 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Washington Federal worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Washington Federal by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,785,000 after buying an additional 597,517 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,191,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,897,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,551,000 after acquiring an additional 77,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,287,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after acquiring an additional 748,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.