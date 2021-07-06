Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post sales of $70.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.85 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $72.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $241.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.83 million to $243.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $212.87 million, with estimates ranging from $197.49 million to $223.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

WRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 335.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,969,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRE traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 583,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,127. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.39 and a beta of 0.93. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

