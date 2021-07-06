Waves Enterprise Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $230,161.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00138074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00166098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,849.63 or 1.00254383 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

