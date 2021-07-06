Wealthgate Family Office LLC Acquires 1,113 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Square comprises about 0.7% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,159,093 shares of company stock valued at $270,500,132. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.08.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.46. 255,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,543,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.14 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 348.06, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.96.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

