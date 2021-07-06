Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.10

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.10 and last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 453427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.31.
WB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.74.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Weibo by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
