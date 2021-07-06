Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.10

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.10 and last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 453427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.31.

WB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.74.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Weibo by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

