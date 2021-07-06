Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 52,018 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 754.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,018 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.41.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

