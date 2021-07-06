Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 555.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock opened at $661.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.98, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $405.01 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.55.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,637,525. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.