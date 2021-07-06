Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,309 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,760,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,068,000 after purchasing an additional 48,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 83,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 151.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

