Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,302 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 129,361 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $3,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx stock opened at $299.38 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $153.66 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.