Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Kellogg by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after buying an additional 507,255 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after buying an additional 162,483 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

