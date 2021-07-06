Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Shares Acquired by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 22.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 26,553 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund makes up 1.0% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 21.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period.

DMO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.68. 46,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,773. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

