Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 67,912 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 388,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $49,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stepan during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE SCL traded down $3.11 on Tuesday, reaching $118.79. 448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,493. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 12 month low of $90.58 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.12.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

