Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $49.18 Million Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,448 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.39% of PotlatchDeltic worth $49,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,571. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.31. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

