Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $65.20 Million Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 324.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005,623 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $65,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,976,302.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

SAH stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,605. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.93. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.