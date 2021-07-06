Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $84.27 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,659 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 0.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $84,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after buying an additional 1,325,193 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 79,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE CHD traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $85.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,828. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.56 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.