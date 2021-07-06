Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 927.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 696,230 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $72,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $67,557,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,152,000 after purchasing an additional 803,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $42,325,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

WAL stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.85. 4,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.72.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.