Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 52,661 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,661 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $62,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 8.2% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Prologis by 21.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 518.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 182,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 153,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.89. 7,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,988. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.